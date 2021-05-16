Juwan Howard congratulates former Fab Five teammate Chris Webber

Sharing is caring!

It’s official – former Michigan Wolverine and NBA All-Star Chris Webber is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame. And of course, you can bet that his former Fab Five teammate is thrilled.

Juwan Howard, who played with Webber at Michigan and now coaches his alma matter, took to Twitter to offer his congratuations:

“Not sure I have the words to express my joy & excitement for my brother @realchriswebber. We have been through SO much together & to see you receive this honor (finally) puts a smile on my face & in my heart. Congrats to you & your family! Much respect and love,” Howard tweeted in honor of Webber.

Much respect and love🙏🏽 https://t.co/5aZk8XIL1t — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 16, 2021

The Detroit native would be drafted first overall by the Golden State Warriors in 1993 and was soon sent to the Magic, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 1994. He’d go on to earn five NBA All-Star nominations and five nominations for the NBA All-Time team.

He was also the NBA’s leader in rebounds in 1999, and had his jersey #4 retired by the Sacramento Kings.