Juwan Howard explains why he went after Maryland HC Mark Turgeon

During the second half of Friday’s Big Ten Quarterfinal win over Maryland, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was ejected after he had to be held back from going after Terrapins head coach, Mark Turgeon.

Here is how it played out.

Juwan Howard was ejected during the last timeout. Here's a look at what transpired: pic.twitter.com/rd5T99zAtC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

Following the game, Howard spoke with reporters and explained why he did what he did, adding that it was not the right thing to do.

Juwan Howard: I want to first apologize to my team, which I did in the locker room, for my actions. That's not the way you handle situations in adverse moments. Can't let your emotions get the best of you. — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) March 12, 2021

"I'm going to take ownership when I'm wrong and admit when I'm wrong. That's not the way to handle the situation." — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) March 12, 2021

"I noticed that Smith went for an offensive rebound and it went off his hands last, but the referees called the ball out of bounds and it was their possession. I was like, no that's not how I saw it." — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) March 12, 2021

Says he left the coaching box to say he thought it was off Smith. Says Turgeon saw that and told the ref that Juwan was out of the box. — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) March 12, 2021

Juwan adds “And he charged at me. I was raised by Chicago and when you’re charged, you defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges at you.” — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) March 12, 2021