While most veterans were given time off after mandatory minicamp, Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond chose to continue working with the team during the final week of OTAs. Known for his unwavering work ethic, Raymond was dissatisfied with certain aspects of his performance in earlier practices and wanted to make necessary improvements before the start of training camp.

Key Points

Kalif Raymond goes above and beyond for Detroit Lions

“There are some things I need to work on,” Raymond said. “So, with all the coaches, the staff, the equipment group, everybody like that still here, just being able to come in here and get that work done, it makes sense for me.”

“I can't let a day or week like that go unchecked,” Raymond said. “If you let one day, one rep, one catch or one route go, eventually you start letting more and more go. I just have to stay on top of everything.”

The Bottom Line – Raymond: A Valuable Asset

Kalif Raymond's commitment to self-improvement and dedication to the team's success make him an invaluable asset for the Detroit Lions. By choosing to go above and beyond, even when given time off, Raymond showcases his determination to be the best version of himself on the field. His focus on refining his skills, particularly in punt fielding, demonstrates his attention to detail and his commitment to eliminating any weaknesses in his game.