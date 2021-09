Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was briefly hospitalized following yesterday’s game after feeling ill, and the team has released an optimistic update.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Reid was released from the hospital and is expected to return to work shortly:

The Chiefs say that Andy Reid has been released from the hospital & is in great spirits. The Chiefs expect him to return to work either later today or tomorrow morning. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 27, 2021