Kentucky G Terrence Clarke dies in accident

by

Though we do not have many details at this time, there is a tragic report floating around that Kentucky guard Terrence has died in a car accident.

Clarke, who was a 5-star recruit, was likely going to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Terrence Clarke.

