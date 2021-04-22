Kentucky G Terrence Clarke dies in accident

Sharing is caring!

Though we do not have many details at this time, there is a tragic report floating around that Kentucky guard Terrence has died in a car accident.

Clarke, who was a 5-star recruit, was likely going to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Terrence Clarke.

CBS is reporting that Terrance Clarke, the Kentucky guard who was expected to be picked in this year's NBA Draft, has passed away in a tragic car accident. RIP. pic.twitter.com/yuyYcFdCDZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 23, 2021