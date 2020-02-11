35.1 F
Detroit Lions News

Latest mock draft has Detroit Lions landing OSU’s Chase Young

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke released his latest mock draft for the 2020 NFL Draft this April, and fans will certainly have a mixed reaction.

He predicts the Lions to draft Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the third overall draft selection, while he has the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick; he also has the Miami Dolphins trading for the second overall pick to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s his reasoning:

“Nobody stands to benefit from a run on quarterbacks more than Detroit, which already has a franchise quarterback playing at a high level. Of course, it still lost 12 games last year because of a near-historically bad defense. There was no bigger reason for that than their pass rush, which was among the league’s worst.

“This defense won’t work without better performances up front, and Young just so happens to be the best pass rusher in this draft. Hell, he might be the best defensive prospect overall. As long as you have a quarterback in place, you don’t pass up the opportunity to lock in a playmaking pass rusher on a cost-controlled contract like this. Detroit won’t.”

Do you agree with Meinke?

