Latest tweet by Erie SeaWolves will make Detroit Tigers fans grin with anticipation [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Someday in the not-too-distant future, God willing, both Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson will be roaming Comerica Park as teammates on the Detroit Tigers.

But for now, Greene and Torkelson are teammates on the Erie SeaWolves, and on Wednesday, they played their second game together.

As you will see below, with Greene on third base, Torkelson came to the plate and drove him in for the first time since Tork was promoted to Erie.

As noted by the SeaWolves, this is certainly something we should get used to!

Spencer Torkelson drives in Riley Greene. That's a sentence the @tigers should get used to. 🎙 @SabadosSports pic.twitter.com/jdNiCKsEzj — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 17, 2021