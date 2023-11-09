Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Leaked: 10-page letter from Jim Harbaugh’s attorney to Big Ten

On Wednesday, it was disclosed by the Detroit News that legal teams for the University of Michigan and football coach Jim Harbaugh each submitted their individual replies to the Big Ten. These responses came as a consequence of a notification regarding possible disciplinary measures under the conference’s Sportsmanship Policy, which was issued last Saturday. Subsequently, Dan Wetzel, a columnist for Yahoo Sports, has revealed the complete ten-page correspondence from Harbaugh’s lawyer, Tom Mars, addressed to the Big Ten.

The Full Letter

Here is the full letter that Mars sent to the Big Ten on Wednesday:

letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh
letter from Jim Harbaugh's attorney to Big Ten,Jim Harbaugh

Now What?

Tony Petitti is anticipated to deliver a response on Thursday, but the specific sanctions, if there are to be any, that he may impose on Michigan and Harbaugh in relation to the ongoing NCAA probe into the purported illicit sign-stealing within the Michigan football program remain uncertain.

