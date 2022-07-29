Lions WR Jameson Williams may believe he is Lamar Jackson 2.0 [Video]

Training camp for the Detroit Lions is well underway and prior to Friday’s practice, some of the players answered the following question:

“If you could play another position, which would you play?”

As you can see in the video below, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams revealed that if he could play another position, it would be a quarterback.

But then Wiliams took it a step further…

“I didn’t tell ya all the stats but I’d probably go for like 47 passing touchdowns, 23 rushing,” Williams said. “And like, I don’t know how many yards, that’s just touchdowns. That’s all that matters. We’re winning though.”

QOTD: If you could play another position, which would you play?#LionsCamp pic.twitter.com/m7MP7wSfix — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 29, 2022

Maybe Jameson Williams believes he could be the next Lamar Jackson.

