Local Beat Writer Projects Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

Since joining the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has not only met expectations but exceeded them, quickly establishing himself as one of the premier talents at his position in the NFL. His dedication and performance have made him a pivotal figure in the Lions' offense, and as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract, speculation about his future and potential contract extension has been rampant.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News has recently offered his insights into what St. Brown‘s contract extension might entail, predicting a substantial pay raise that aligns with the wide receiver's value to the team. Rogers suggests a deal that could set St. Brown among the highest-paid receivers in the league, reflecting his significant contribution to the Lions.

Rogers' Projection

Rogers proposes a rounded projection for St. Brown‘s extension, totaling $78 million over three seasons. This equates to an average annual value (AAV) of $26 million, positioning St. Brown fourth in salary rankings at his position, trailing only behind notable names such as Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and Davante Adams. Such a deal would not only acknowledge St. Brown‘s stellar performance but also secure his place as a cornerstone of the Lions' offense.

Detailed Breakdown

The projected contract details include:

2024 : $3 million base salary, with a $6 million signing bonus, leading to a $9 million cap hit.

: $3 million base salary, with a $6 million signing bonus, leading to a $9 million cap hit. 2025 : A fully guaranteed $14 million base salary, plus the $6 million signing bonus, resulting in a $20 million cap hit.

: A fully guaranteed $14 million base salary, plus the $6 million signing bonus, resulting in a $20 million cap hit. 2026 : An $18 million base salary, with $7 million guaranteed for injury, alongside the $6 million signing bonus, for a $24 million cap hit.

: An $18 million base salary, with $7 million guaranteed for injury, alongside the $6 million signing bonus, for a $24 million cap hit. 2027: A $22 million base salary, with $5 million guaranteed for injury, and the $6 million signing bonus, culminating in a $28 million cap hit.

Implications for the Lions

This proposed contract extension not only reflects the market value for top-tier wide receivers but also demonstrates the Lions' commitment to building a winning team around key players like St. Brown. By securing his talent for the foreseeable future, the Lions would be making a clear statement about their intentions to compete at the highest levels of the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Significant Pay Raise: Amon-Ra St. Brown is projected to receive a contract extension worth $78 million over three seasons, averaging $26 million per year, which would rank him as the fourth highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. Contract Details: The proposed extension includes a mix of base salary, signing bonuses, and guaranteed money, with a cap hit starting at $9 million in 2024 and increasing to $28 million by 2027. Strategic Investment: Securing St. Brown with such a substantial contract underscores the Detroit Lions' commitment to building a competitive team centered around key talent, recognizing St. Brown's critical role in their offensive strategy.

Bottom Line

As speculation continues, the potential contract extension for Amon-Ra St. Brown will be a topic of much discussion among Lions fans and NFL analysts alike. Justin Rogers' projection offers a glimpse into the possible financial commitment the Lions might be preparing to make, a move that would undoubtedly delight fans eager to see St. Brown continue to shine in Detroit's colors. With his track record of hard work and exceptional performance, St. Brown‘s forthcoming contract is poised to be a landmark deal for both him and the franchise.