Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Detroit blows into the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears

Take a glance at our preview of the Detroit Lions next opponent, the Chicago Bears in an upcoming divisional battle in the Windy City.

For the first time since 1962, the Detroit Lions have won nine of their first 12 games to start a season thanks to this afternoon's victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. It will be a divisional matchup next Sunday in Week 14, as Detroit heads to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It will be their second matchup since Detroit's thrilling comeback victory at Ford Field on November 19.

The Lions survived a 2nd half comeback today vs. New Orleans

The Lions weathered a relentless comeback attempt by the Saints in the second half of today's game, holding on to their initial 21-10 halftime lead. Quarterback Jared Goff‘s performance included 16-of-25 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam LaPorta showcased his talent with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Touchdowns from David Montgomery and Jameson Williams highlighted the offensive effort, supported by defensive stalwarts Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, who contributed with four and three tackles, respectively.

The Chicago Bears last played on November 27

The Bears' last game was on November 27 against the Minnesota Vikings, that featured anything but an exciting offensive performance by either team. The Bears would prevail by a 12-10 final score, improving their record to 4-6.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed 27-of-37 passes for 217 yards, yet it was kicker Cairo Santos who powered all of Chicago's offense, securing four field goals, including the game-winner with a mere 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

D.J. Moore was the top receiver for the Bears, recording 14 catches for a total of 114 yards, while Roschon Johnson led the ground game with 35 yards gained on 10 carries.

Right now, the Bears offensive attack isn't anything special, currently ranked 20th overall in the NFL with 323.3 yards per game. They're also ranked 20th overall in points scored per game with an average of 20.2. While Detroit's defense proved to once again be leaky in the second half of their game today against New Orleans, the Bears shouldn't pose a realistic threat to them.

However, Chicago's defensive stats are slightly better at 11th overall in the NFL by holding opponents to an average of 218.5 yards per game. Can the Lions get off to another fast start next week as they did today?

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions earned their 9th victory of the season this afternoon against the New Orleans Saints, the first time since 1962 they've won nine of their first 12 games. They next move on to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears, who were off this week. The Bears last played the Minnesota Vikings, winning 12-10 to improve to 4-6 so far in 2023.

Bottom Line: Time to blow away the Chicago Bears in the Windy City

The Lions currently hold a commanding three-game lead in the NFC North Division, with the Vikings also on a break until their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 10 in Sin City.

With an exciting season for Lions fans, the team enters the upcoming match against the Bears as clear favorites, given the Bears' current last-place standing in the division. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM EST from Soldier Field next week.