3 key takeaways from Detroit Lions victory in New Orleans

Here are our 3 key takeaways from Detroit Lions 9th victory over the season against the New Orleans Saints.

This afternoon, the Detroit Lions clinched their 9th victory of the season against the New Orleans Saints, surviving a furious second-half comeback from the hosts. The win marks Detroit's 9-3 start for the first time since 1962, a significant milestone last achieved a year before the team was purchased by William Clay Ford in 1963.

1: Lions stormed out of the gate with fast start

In a blink, the Lions surged to a remarkable 21-point lead, a feat not seen in a 1st quarter since the 2011 season. The offense operated with unstoppable force, firing on all cylinders and resembling an absolute juggernaut. In a pivotal moment late in the 4th quarter, quarterback Jared Goff showcased superhuman effort, securing a crucial gain for the Lions. Goff concluded the afternoon with 16-of-25 passes completed for 213 yards, delivering a pair of touchdowns.

2: The defense still needs fine tuning

Though the Lions established a commanding lead in the early 1st half, their vulnerability in allowing the Saints to narrow the gap to a potential lead-raising touchdown is concerning. Despite capitalizing on a crucial turnover by the Saints, which temporarily shifted the game's momentum entirely, the Lions' inability to prevent New Orleans from threatening to tie or take the lead might leave fans uneasy.

3: Sam LaPorta's career afternoon

LaPorta had a standout performance for the Lions, setting a new team record in the process. His 140 receiving yards marked the most by a rookie tight end in Lions franchise history.

With an impressive 68 yards on five receptions and a touchdown in the first half, LaPorta is evidently making his mark in the NFL. If he maintains this momentum, securing a Pro Bowl nomination should be well within reach.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions were able to secure their 9th victory of the season this afternoon against the New Orleans Saints While the offense powered the way in the 1st half, Detroit's defensive effort in the 2nd half may leave fans uneasy Rookie Sam LaPorta's 140 receiving yards were the most by a 1st year tight end in franchise history

Bottom Line: On to Chicago

Though not flawless, the Lions' victory over the New Orleans Saints has propelled them to a 9-3 start, a feat unseen since 1963. Looking ahead, they are set to face division rivals, the Chicago Bears, at historic Soldier Field next week.

The status of offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, who sustained an injury during the game and did not return, remains a point of concern. Nevertheless, enjoy the win, Lions fans! A 9-3 start has certainly be a long time coming for those who have stuck with them through thick and then over the years.