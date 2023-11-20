Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Green Bay Packers coming to town

The Green Bay Packers head to Ford Field as the Detroit Lions next opponent this Thursday.

The Detroit Lions staged a remarkable comeback at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, overturning a two-score deficit to take the lead with a mere 29 seconds left against division rival Chicago Bears. This victory propelled their record to 8-2, a feat the franchise hasn't achieved since 1962. Their next challenge comes against another divisional opponent, the Green Bay Packers, visiting Ford Field for the annual Thanksgiving Day game this Thursday.

The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday at Lambeau Field

This season has brought considerable adjustments for the Packers, with Jordan Love assuming the starting quarterback role following the departure of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets. Despite these changes, the team secured a pivotal win yesterday afternoon at Lambeau Field, clinching a 23-20 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

Love demonstrated his prowess by completing 27 of 40 passing attempts, amassing a total of 322 yards and delivering two touchdowns. Jayden Reed spearheaded Green Bay's ground game with 46 yards, scoring a touchdown. Furthermore, Dontayvion Wicks led all Packers receivers, racking up 91 yards.

On the defensive front, Jonathan Owens stood out with eight tackles (four solo), leading all defensive players in the game. De'Vondre Campbell, Keisean Nixon, and Quay Walker each contributed seven tackles, showcasing their defensive prowess for the Packers.

In the broader scope of this season, Green Bay's offensive performance hasn't stood out significantly. Currently ranked 21st overall in the NFL, they maintain an average of 319.6 yards per game. Additionally, they sit at 19th in total passing yards per game, averaging 217.5 yards, while also securing the 21st spot in points per game, with an average of just 20.2.

Their defensive performance mirrors their offense, falling in the middle ground. They currently stand at 18th overall in the NFL, allowing an average of 327.9 yards per game. However, a notable positive is their 7th overall ranking in limiting opponents to just 193.2 passing yards per game this season.

The Lions know they need to be better

The fans at Ford Field were incredibly enthusiastic during the late-game comeback, exhibiting tremendous energy and excitement. However, they didn't hesitate to express their discontent when the Lions were trailing against the Bears.

“That’s part of the game,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “That’s all good.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is aware that he needs to bounce back after an uncharacteristically sloppy performance. He threw three interceptions in a game for the first time since 2019, acknowledging the need for improvement moving forward.

“Yeah, I don’t take my job lightly, and my job is so much greater than how good I do,” he said. “It’s so much greater than what my stats are, or how many touchdowns I can throw. It’s about being there for my teammates and being the best I can be on every play and throughout the game, and even when things aren’t going my way, I’m not playing as well as I’d like to early on, how do I find a way to kind of center myself back to be what my true job is, is to be the best on every play and do everything I can for my teammates.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions staged an impressive late 4th quarter comeback against the Chicago Bears, improving to 8-2 for the first time since 1962. They'll be taking on the division rival Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, who improved to 4-6 through 10 games with a win over the Chargers yesterday. The Lions are aware that they're capable of performing at a higher level than they displayed yesterday afternoon.

Bottom Line: Will Lions fans be giving thanks on Thursday after facing the Green Bay Packers?

No matter the outcome of Thursday's game, Lions fans have much to be thankful for, witnessing their team's stellar performance this season, which has impressed even the most skeptical critics.

Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Green Bay Packers is set to kick off at 12:30 PM EST.