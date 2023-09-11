Looking Ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Seattle Seahawks come to Ford Field

The Seattle Seahawks are the Detroit Lions next opponent in Week 2

The Detroit Lions took care of what they needed to on the road last week against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, winning 21-20 and starting the season 1-0. They now return home to Ford Field in what will be an absolutely rocking atmosphere against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, who lost their opening game to the Los Angeles Rams and are 0-1.

The Seattle Seahawks are 0-1 to start 2023

The Seattle Seahawks were silenced on their home turf by the visiting Rams by a 30-13 final score, as former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards despite Cooper Kupp being unavailable due to injury.

For Seattle, it was their worst home loss since Los Angeles dominated them 42-7 during the 2017 season. Quarterback Geno Smith managed to complete only 16 of 26 passes for a mere 112 yards, while the offense as a whole only managed 12 total yards and a single first down in the first half.

The Lions want revenge for last year's Week 4 loss

Lions fans won't soon forget the absolutely wild Week 4 matchup last year against the Seahawks, who eventually emerged victorious with a 48-45 win. Smith threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns while adding 49 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Campbell has already guaranteed that Ford Field will be louder than Arrowhead Stadium was last Thursday night, as Lions fans are understandably fired up and ready to help their team to a 2-0 start. If their defense can hold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to only 20 points, it's a good sign of things to come against the visiting Seahawks.

“And I just bring it up again, we played some good football defensively last night and yet, there’s so much room to improve,” Campbell said of his team defense in Week 1. “I mean we’ve got a lot of little things we’ve got to clean up that are going to make us so much better. So, I think, man, I thought we played really well. I like where our defense is at and yet, when we get it where we really want it, I think we’re looking at something defensively that we haven’t had in a long time.

“You limit the Chiefs to six explosives, that’s a hell of a day and we did that with all of the fabricated stuff they get, the scrambled plays. So man, I was proud of those guys and we’re only going to get better. I believe that.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, winning 21-20 and starting 2023 with a 1-0 record Looking ahead to the Detroit Lions next opponent, they'll be attempting to start 2-0 when the Seattle Seahawks come to Ford Field The Seahawks are 0-1 after a poor offensive showing against the Rams, while the Lions held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in check, a sign of good things to come

Bottom Line: Can Detroit start 2-0?

Right now, the Lions are favored to beat the Seahawks in front of their home fans and start 2023 with a perfect 2-0 record. But as the saying goes, the games are played on the field – not on paper.

While there's certainly plenty of justifiable hype surrounding the Lions for this year, they can't get too far ahead of themselves and lose focus on the upcoming task at hand. By the time it's all said and done, are the Lions going to be undefeated after Week 2?