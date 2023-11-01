Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: The Los Angeles Chargers

The Detroit Lions next opponent is out west, as they'll be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers

The Detroit Lions find themselves in a favorable position as they enter their bye week, following their recent victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. While a 26-14 win may not appear overwhelmingly dominant on the scoresheet, the Lions executed what was necessary to secure their sixth triumph of the season, firmly asserting their control over the NFC North Division. They won't return to the field until November 12 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Detroit Lions next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, defeated the Chicago Bears Sunday

The Chargers are coming off a 30-13 victory over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium this past Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert had himself an impressive afternoon, finishing 31-of-40 passing for a total of 298 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, it was Austin Ekeler who had an equally impressive offensive output, amassing 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. On the other side of the ball, it was Eric Kendricks who led the way with a total of 10 tackles, nine solo.

While the Los Angeles offense has been performing sufficiently, their defense still leaves plenty to be desired. Entering yesterday's game against Chicago, the Chargers found themselves ranked last in the NFL in passing yards allowed, and last in first downs allowed, good for 31st overall amongst all teams. They've also had a difficult time when they've faced the upper echelon teams, having lost to the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins.

One positive for the Chargers is their run defense is currently ranked 6th in the NFL after having allowed an average of 93.4 yards per game; they are also 10th at 3.78 yards allowed per rush. They are also sixth in the NFL after allowing 79.0 rushing yards per game in their last three games.

The Jets have one more opponent on their schedule before they face the Lions, as they'll be traveling to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets this coming Monday Night.

The Lions are happy to be in their bye week

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit's bye week couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

“This is perfect timing — this is exactly what you want from a bye week,” Campbell said Monday. “We've been at it for eight weeks — 13 if you count training camp — so it couldn't have come at a better time. We'll have some reinforcements back by the time we play the Chargers, but everyone is going to get some energy back.”

Bottom Line: Time to set a charge in Los Angeles

While Detroit's win over Las Vegas wasn't the flashiest, they still did enough to earn a victory that's helped them continue their impressive start to the season. The last time the Lions started a campaign with a 7-2 mark was in 2014; they would go on to lose in the Wild Card Round in the playoffs.

Next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is set to kick off from SoFi Stadium starting at 4:05 PM EST, with television coverage provided by CBS with radio coverage on Detroit's Lion flagship of 97.1 The Ticket.