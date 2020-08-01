Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach D.J. Looney dies of heart attack during team workout

Tragic news to pass along from the world of college football.
University of Louisiana offensive line coach D.J. Looney suffered a heart attack during a team workout at Gator Field on Saturday morning; he was transported to a local hospital where he was soon pronounced dead. He was just 31 years old.
“The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field,” Louisiana said in a statement announcing Looney’s death.
“Looney, 31, was entering his third season on staff, working specifically with the offensive line. At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.”
Looney played at Mississippi State before becoming a offensive line coach at East Mississippi Community College. He also had coaching stints at Central Arkansas, Georgia, and back at Mississippi State.
