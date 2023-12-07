Marvin Harrison Jr. Says He May Return to Ohio State so He Can Finally Beat ‘The Team Up North'

Ohio State‘s standout wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., is contemplating an additional year in college, primarily driven by his unfulfilled goal to defeat Michigan. Addressing the media, Harrison expressed his indecision about entering the NFL draft, highlighting his intense desire to achieve victory against Ohio State’s long-standing rival.

What did Marvin Harrison Jr. Say?

He candidly shared his motivations, stating, “I wanted to beat the team up north and win a Big Ten championship,” goals he hasn’t yet achieved.

“Still undecided,' Harrison Jr. said. “You guys know coming into this year, I wanted to beat the team up north and win a Big Ten championship and obviously I did not do that this year, so I think there’s great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do.”

“That’s something I definitely want to do in my Ohio State career and not having done that yet, it definitely opens the door for me to come back. But undecided, really just taking it day by day at this at this time.”

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. said he’s undecided about his future.



This sentiment reveals a deep commitment not only to personal success but to his team's legacy. Harrison’s potential return could significantly impact Ohio State's offensive strength in 2024.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Marvin Harrison Jr. considers staying at Ohio State for personal and team goals. His primary motivation: to beat Michigan and win the Big Ten championship. Decision pending, with the NFL draft as an alternative path.

The Bottom Line – Unfinished Business

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s potential decision to remain at Ohio State for another year transcends the typical narratives of college athletes transitioning to professional leagues. It’s a story of personal goals intertwined with team loyalty and a deep-seated passion for college football rivalries. His desire to conquer Michigan and lift the Big Ten championship is a testament to his dedication and the powerful draw of collegiate competition. Harrison stands at a crossroads, and his choice will not only define his legacy at Ohio State but also shape the storied rivalry with Michigan in the seasons to come.