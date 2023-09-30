Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot after getting spanked by Detroit Lions [Video]

Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot: Folks, take a look at what the Detroit Lions did to the Green Bay Packers head coach.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot after getting spanked by Detroit Lions

During the Thursday Night Football clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, the Lions surged ahead early, controlling the game right out of the gates. In fact, on their way to an impressive 27-3 lead at halftime, the Lions' offense had already accumulated 284 yards, while the Packers managed just 20. It was a tough situation for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who had to rally his team.

Inside The Article
Packers HC Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot after getting spanked by Detroit LionsMatt LaFleur Reacts at HalftimeMatt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knotTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – LaFleur's Candid Remarks
Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot

Matt LaFleur Reacts at Halftime

After LaFleur came back out onto the field after speaking to his team at halftime, he admitted that the first half was “embarrassing.”

“We've gotta block a hell of a lot better… It's very humbling and embarrassing right now… We've gotta be able to look each other in the eye, man to man, and give it up for one another this whole second half. I want to see this team FIGHT!”- Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Read More

Why the Detroit Lions will not have to release a player to add Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown has epic response to Packers fan flipping him the bird [Video]

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Brian Branch and Taylor Decker

Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot

During the post-game press conference, LaFleur initially gave credit to the Lions, saying, “They whooped us, pretty good.” However, his mood changed when a reporter inquired about the reasons behind the Packers' disastrous first half. LaFleur responded tersely, “Well, you saw it Pete, we got our ass kicked,” and went on to dismiss the question as “B.S.”

Take a look at what the Detroit Lions did to Matt LaFleur!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions dominate the game against the Green Bay Packers, leading to a 34-20 victory.
  2. Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur expresses frustration in the post-game press conference.
  3. LaFleur's curt responses to reporters' questions spark debate about handling defeat in the NFL.

Bottom Line – LaFleur's Candid Remarks

Coach Matt LaFleur's candid and emotional exchange with a reporter serves as a reminder of the immense passion and competitiveness that drive the NFL. Despite the challenges, such moments are a testament to the dedication of NFL coaches and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with the territory. One thing is for sure, it is a lot more fun watching opposing coaches being agitated following a game with the Detroit Lions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?