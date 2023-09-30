Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot after getting spanked by Detroit Lions [Video]

Packers HC Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot after getting spanked by Detroit Lions

During the Thursday Night Football clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, the Lions surged ahead early, controlling the game right out of the gates. In fact, on their way to an impressive 27-3 lead at halftime, the Lions' offense had already accumulated 284 yards, while the Packers managed just 20. It was a tough situation for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who had to rally his team.

Matt LaFleur Reacts at Halftime

After LaFleur came back out onto the field after speaking to his team at halftime, he admitted that the first half was “embarrassing.”

“We've gotta block a hell of a lot better… It's very humbling and embarrassing right now… We've gotta be able to look each other in the eye, man to man, and give it up for one another this whole second half. I want to see this team FIGHT!”- Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

"We've gotta block a hell of a lot better… It's very humbling and embarrassing right now… We've gotta be able to look each other in the eye, man to man, and give it up for one another this whole second half. I want to see this team FIGHT!"- Packers head coach Matt LaFleur pic.twitter.com/GXMtdLYioj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Matt LaFleur gets his knickers in a knot

During the post-game press conference, LaFleur initially gave credit to the Lions, saying, “They whooped us, pretty good.” However, his mood changed when a reporter inquired about the reasons behind the Packers' disastrous first half. LaFleur responded tersely, “Well, you saw it Pete, we got our ass kicked,” and went on to dismiss the question as “B.S.”

Take a look at what the Detroit Lions did to Matt LaFleur!

LaFleur – “You saw it Pete, we got our ass kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t of happened. That’s a BS question.” @packers @Lions #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/EW9XcUSWox — Jonathan Cisowski (@cisow77) September 29, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions dominate the game against the Green Bay Packers, leading to a 34-20 victory. Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur expresses frustration in the post-game press conference. LaFleur's curt responses to reporters' questions spark debate about handling defeat in the NFL.

Bottom Line – LaFleur's Candid Remarks

Coach Matt LaFleur's candid and emotional exchange with a reporter serves as a reminder of the immense passion and competitiveness that drive the NFL. Despite the challenges, such moments are a testament to the dedication of NFL coaches and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with the territory. One thing is for sure, it is a lot more fun watching opposing coaches being agitated following a game with the Detroit Lions.