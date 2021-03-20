Matthew Stafford gets caught watching Jared Goff presser during his own presser [Video]

On Friday, both Matthew Stafford (Rams) and Jared Goff (Lions) were officially announced by their new teams.
For those of us covering both opening pressers, it was a bit of a challenge because they both started at exactly the same time.
But apparently, it was a bit of a challenge for Stafford too as he was watching the Goff presser while trying to answer questions in his own presser at the same time.
Watch as Stafford is answering a question when the volume from the Goff presser comes on.
He still loves us!
Don’t know if anyone heard or saw this but is Matthew Stafford still subscribed to the @Lions ? @davebirkett @Justin_Rogers @kmeinke @erikschlitt pic.twitter.com/DSrTeQM097
— Rousesky (@rousesky) March 19, 2021