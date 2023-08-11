Maurice Alexander scores on 95-yard video game-like punt return [Video]

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that they have signed WR/PR Kalif Raymond to a 2-year contract extension, but on Friday night, it was Maurice Alexander who stole the show with an insane 95-yard punt return for a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Maurice Alexander scores on 95-yard video game-like punt return

Take a look as Alexander takes a punt at the 5-yard line and proceeds to make just about every New York Giants player on the field look silly on his way to a 95-yard touchdown.

Bottom Line: Helping the Cause

Heading into tonight's game against the Giants, Alexander was almost certainly on the outside looking in when it comes to making the Lions' initial 53-man roster. In fact, most believe there are seven or eight receivers currently ahead of Alexander on the depth chart. One great play is not going to put Alexander on the 53-man roster, but it sure does help the cause.