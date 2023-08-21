Michigan AD Warde Manuel confirms Jim Harbaugh's suspension

Michigan Football has self-imposed a 3-game suspension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh due to his alleged violations committed during the COVID-19 dead period, and it was Athletic Director Warde Manuel who confirmed the suspension with a recently released statement.

Harbaugh will be sitting 3 games after all

Because of the alleged violations committed by Harbaugh, he'll be missing the following games:

vs. East Carolina

vs. UNLV

vs. Bowling Green

Warde Manuel confirmed the suspension

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Manuel said in a statement. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Michigan will be without Harbaugh the 1st three Saturdays of the year

Harbaugh will in fact be missing the first three games of the Michigan Football schedule, though that isn't likely to affect Michigan's sizable advantage over their first three opponents.

He'll be eligible to return when the Wolverines host Rutgers at the Big House on September 23.