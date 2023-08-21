Jim Harbaugh Suspension: Michigan Coach To Serve ‘Self-Imposed' Suspension in 2023

Michigan football has made the tough decision to suspend their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, for the first three games of the 2023 season. This move comes as an effort to appease the NCAA amidst their ongoing investigation. Initially, reports from Maize and Blue Review indicated that Harbaugh would be absent for the first four games of 2023, as NCAA officials had accused him of dishonesty about Level II violations during the non-contact COVID recruiting period.

Why it Matters

This earlier decision faced opposition, but it's now clear that Harbaugh will be absent for the entire non-conference schedule. However, fans can expect him back for the Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers.

Which Games Will Harbaugh Miss?

The three games Harbaugh will be suspended for are as follows:

vs. East Carolina

vs. UNLV

vs. Bowling Green

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh faces a three-game suspension amidst NCAA investigations. The Wolverines are to play against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green without their head coach. Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in preseason AP and Coaches polls.

Bottom Line – Harbaugh Suspended After All

After reports surfaced that Harbaugh would not serve any type of suspension until the 2024 season at the soonest, a report has now surfaced that the Wolverines head coach will, in fact, be suspended for a trio of games in 2023. With that being said, Matt Patricia could coach this Michigan squad, and they would still win each of their first three games by 50 points or more.