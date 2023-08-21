Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jim Harbaugh Suspension: Michigan Coach To Serve ‘Self-Imposed’ Suspension in 2023

The Jim Harbaugh suspension is taking place after all.

Jim Harbaugh Suspension: Michigan Coach To Serve ‘Self-Imposed' Suspension in 2023

Michigan football has made the tough decision to suspend their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, for the first three games of the 2023 season. This move comes as an effort to appease the NCAA amidst their ongoing investigation. Initially, reports from Maize and Blue Review indicated that Harbaugh would be absent for the first four games of 2023, as NCAA officials had accused him of dishonesty about Level II violations during the non-contact COVID recruiting period.

Inside The Article
Jim Harbaugh Suspension: Michigan Coach To Serve ‘Self-Imposed' Suspension in 2023Why it MattersWhich Games Will Harbaugh Miss?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Harbaugh Suspended After All
Jim Harbaugh suspension

Why it Matters

This earlier decision faced opposition, but it's now clear that Harbaugh will be absent for the entire non-conference schedule. However, fans can expect him back for the Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers.

Which Games Will Harbaugh Miss?

The three games Harbaugh will be suspended for are as follows:

Read More

Michigan Wolverines Three Biggest Games in 2023

ESPN FPI Predicts EVERY 2023 Michigan Football Game

Jim Harbaugh has one word to describe Michigan Football fall camp

  • vs. East Carolina
  • vs. UNLV
  • vs. Bowling Green

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jim Harbaugh faces a three-game suspension amidst NCAA investigations.
  2. The Wolverines are to play against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green without their head coach.
  3. Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in preseason AP and Coaches polls.
Jim Harbaugh Shemy Schembechler Michigan Football

Bottom Line – Harbaugh Suspended After All

After reports surfaced that Harbaugh would not serve any type of suspension until the 2024 season at the soonest, a report has now surfaced that the Wolverines head coach will, in fact, be suspended for a trio of games in 2023. With that being said, Matt Patricia could coach this Michigan squad, and they would still win each of their first three games by 50 points or more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?