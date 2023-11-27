Michigan Baseball Destroys Ryan Day With Social Media Post

The intense rivalry between the University of Michigan and Ohio State has taken another turn, transcending beyond the football field and into a war of words. On Saturday, the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 30-24, marking the third season in a row that Jim Harbaugh's squad took care of business against Ryan Day's team. On Monday, whoever runs the Michigan baseball “X” account decided to destroy Day with a single post.

How it Started

The backdrop of this ongoing saga dates back to 2021, when Jim Harbaugh made a cryptic comment after defeating the Buckeyes: “Some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple.” This remark, widely interpreted as a dig at Ohio State's head coach, Ryan Day, was a response to an earlier confrontation during a Big Ten coaches' call in 2020. During that call, Harbaugh had accused the Buckeyes of rule violations, to which Day retorted sharply. Further fueling the rivalry, Day reportedly vowed to his players to score heavily against Michigan, a game that was eventually canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Since then, Day has yet to secure a win against the Wolverines, going 0-3.

It's Still Going

The “born on third” jibe has since become a popular taunt in Ann Arbor, a sentiment echoed by the official Michigan Baseball Twitter account in a recent tweet, highlighting the rivalry's deep-seated and multifaceted nature.

“Great Job Saturday by reliever Sherrone Moore, who stranded a runner on third base as Michigan beat Ohio State again!”

Great Job Saturday by reliever Sherrone Moore, who stranded a runner on third base as Michigan beat Ohio State again! #GoBlue https://t.co/99XK02lSfX pic.twitter.com/UMaUqE3oGj — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 27, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh's 2021 comment indirectly targets Ryan Day, intensifying the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Background includes a 2020 verbal spar and Ryan Day's bold but unfulfilled vow against Michigan. Michigan community, including Michigan Baseball, frequently uses Harbaugh's remark as a taunt against Day.

The Bottom Line – A Rivalry Steeped in History and Passion

The ongoing verbal sparring and competitive spirit between the University of Michigan and Ohio State showcase a rivalry that is about more than just games won or lost. It is a testament to the passion, history, and deep-seated competitive nature inherent in college sports. As the Michigan Baseball team's recent tweet demonstrates, this rivalry encompasses all aspects of both universities, igniting excitement, pride, and a sense of identity among their communities. It’s a rivalry that not only captivates the fans but also embodies the essence of collegiate athletic competition at its finest.