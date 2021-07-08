Michigan Basketball releases jersey numbers for incoming freshman

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to build on the success of last season, and they’re entering 2021 with one of the most talented rosters in all of college basketball.

Juwan Howard and company will have plenty of talent to work with, which include the return of reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson and addition of DeVante’ Jones. Additionally, several new faces will be bursting onto the scene in the form of incoming freshman.

Fans of the maize and blue now have a better idea of who they’ll be following this fall, as the jersey numbers for Michigan’s incoming players have been released.

Michigan basketball freshmen jersey numbers Kobe Bufkin — 2

Frankie Collins — 10

Isaiah Barnes — 11

Moussa Diabaté — 14

Caleb Houstan — 22

Will Tschetter — 42 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 8, 2021