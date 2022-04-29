Michigan C Hunter Dickinson rips Texas Tech coach Mark Adams on Twitter

Michigan Wolverines C Hunter Dickinson recently announced that he’d be returning to Ann Arbor for another year, but now he’s found himself in the headlines for a different reason.

Dickinson took to social media to absolute blast Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams after transfer target Terrence Shannon Jr. committed to Illinois earlier this afternoon. It wasn’t long after Michgian received a pledge from Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn that this sequence of events happened. According to Dicksonson in his tweets which have since been deleted, he’s accusing Adams of keeping Shannon Jr. from completing the summer classes required as a grad transfer in order to play for Michigan.

Dickinson has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and though he deleted his tweets, it’s just like the expression goes: The internet is forever.

NBA Player Prop Bets to target 4/29/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball.

Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook is getting even more fun. You can track your player props with real-time updates and place in-game props with ease.

D’Angelo Russell Over 16.5 Points (-114)

numberFire’s model is suggesting we go hard at the over on D’Angelo Russell’s points prop (16.5).

Our algorithm projects Russell for 19.5 points on 16.1 field goal attempts, thus making him around 74.5% likely to go over on his prop. Even at the -114 odds, that’s plenty of value.

Russell, in the series, has averaged just 13.0 points in his 33.8 minutes while taking 13.0 field goal attempts per game. Specifically, he has had 10, 11, 22, 10, and 12 points. The difference in the 22-point game? Volume. He had 21 shot attempts in that game with no more than 12 in any other.

