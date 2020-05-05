Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announces major donation

We’re all in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and while we await the return of sports as well as a semblance of normalcy, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is stepping up in a big way.

He and Sarah Harbaugh will be donating $100,000 to United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact,” Harbaugh, the Michigan football coach, said in a release. “We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that’s why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able.”

The community response fund has donated millions of dollars worth of protective equipment, as well as organizing millions in donations.

“We are so appreciative of this wonderful gift from the Harbaughs,” said Dr. Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “Even though we have raised a significant amount of money through the Fund, there are still so many families that need help, and that number is increasing every day.”

Great stuff from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

– – Quotes via Orion Sang of The Detroit Free Press Link – –