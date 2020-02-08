Michigan coach Juwan Howard praises team after big win over Spartans

The Michigan Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) were able to get back in business this afternoon against the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans, earning a 77-68 victory at Crisler Center.

It was the first victory for new head coach Juwan Howard over the Spartans since his return to Ann Arbor last year. His first go-around against the Spartans didn’t go so well, as his Wolverines dropped an 18-point decision at Breslin Center in January.

- Advertisement -

Following today’s win, Howard lauded his team for their efforts.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“It is never about me,” Howard said after the game. “It is all about this team. I am just real proud of the fact that our guys responded and got a victory. They did it. The players did it. They came out and played the game, they played hard, played great defensively. They respected the game plan. They trusted the game plan. They didn’t make too many mental mistakes. They were totally locked in from start to finish.”

The players also wore black socks for the second time this season as a tribute to the Fab Five era, of which Howard was a major piece.

“That is special, man,” Howard said. “They are just a fun group. I’m so lucky to have high character guys who are all about giving to, not just themselves, but giving to the team. It says a lot about the group and how unselfish they are.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Ryan Zuke of MLive Link– –