41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, June 14, 2020
type here...

Michigan colleges respond to how they’d respond to player protests

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Professional athletes everywhere are speaking out against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month, and are promising a renewed peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to games.

But how will colleges across the state of Michigan handle potential player protests?

Take a look at how they responded:

Central Michigan spokesperson Rob Wyman: “We respect each individual’s right to free speech and do not have any guidelines or policies in respect to these issues.”

Eastern Michigan spokesperson Greg Steiner: “This isn’t something we have had much discussion on yet as we’ve been so focused on trying to get student-athletes, staff and coaches back to campus. So, I don’t have much of an answer for you right now. However, previously the decision to stand or kneel has been left up to each individual.”

Michigan spokesperson David Ablauf: “We support our coaches, staff and players as they respectfully and peacefully express their views on social issues affecting our country. We do not have a policy or set guidelines regarding the national anthem.”

Michigan State spokesperson Ben Phlegar: “Michigan State supports its student-athletes and their right to express themselves freely, including during the national anthem.”

Western Michigan spokesperson Robin Hook: “WMU and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has always been in support of an inclusive environment and continues to do so.”

Grand Valley State spokesperson Tim Nott: “Teams are always in the locker room for the national anthem at football. It has been that way every year I have been at Grand Valley for 24 years. It will be talked about, I’m sure.”

Northwood spokesperson Travis McCurdy: “We have not had a policy either way in the past. We haven’t spoken about it yet … For football, it isn’t an issue –– the anthem in GLIAC games is played while both teams are in the locker room.”

Saginaw Valley State spokesperson Eric Brookhouse: “SVSU supports all students’ rights to freedom of expression, including student-athletes. If a student-athlete chooses to kneel during the national anthem, we would allow it.”

– – Quotes via Rainer Stabin of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

SourceRainer Sabin
ViaDetroit Free Press
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

College Sports

Michigan colleges respond to how they’d respond to player protests

Michael Whitaker - 0
Professional athletes everywhere are speaking out against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month, and are promising a renewed peaceful protest during...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

1990 Detroit Pistons Celebration – MC Hammer Mix [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
It was a different time. Back then, we celebrated our champions with caricature t-shirts, custom rap songs, and by selling trading cards of their...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New Detroit Lions concept helmet throws out the silver [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
It seems like the concept jerseys and helmets have been popping up everywhere as of late as people have plenty of time on their...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

1989-90 Detroit Red Wings ‘Forgotten Years’ music video

Arnold Powell - 0
Following the Detroit Red Wings 2016-2017 regular season, Red Wings fans were forced to watch teams other than their own compete in the Stanley...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson dazzled fans everywhere with his versatile skills set, and earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career. And after...
Read more
College Sports

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer trolls Michigan

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer may not be coaching right now, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten the legendary rivalry that...
Read more
College Sports

Options being considered for who gets tickets to college football

Michael Whitaker - 0
College football stadium capacities are expected to be reduced this fall due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and one problem that schools with...
Read more
College Sports

Eye-opening Michigan State Spartans helmet concept designs

Michael Whitaker - 0
Last week, we presented a couple of eye-opening new Michigan helmet concept designs, and now it's time to present concept designs from Michigan State!...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.