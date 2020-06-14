Michigan colleges respond to how they’d respond to player protests

Professional athletes everywhere are speaking out against the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month, and are promising a renewed peaceful protest during the national anthem prior to games.

But how will colleges across the state of Michigan handle potential player protests?

Take a look at how they responded:

Central Michigan spokesperson Rob Wyman: “We respect each individual’s right to free speech and do not have any guidelines or policies in respect to these issues.”

Eastern Michigan spokesperson Greg Steiner: “This isn’t something we have had much discussion on yet as we’ve been so focused on trying to get student-athletes, staff and coaches back to campus. So, I don’t have much of an answer for you right now. However, previously the decision to stand or kneel has been left up to each individual.”

Michigan spokesperson David Ablauf: “We support our coaches, staff and players as they respectfully and peacefully express their views on social issues affecting our country. We do not have a policy or set guidelines regarding the national anthem.”

Michigan State spokesperson Ben Phlegar: “Michigan State supports its student-athletes and their right to express themselves freely, including during the national anthem.”

Western Michigan spokesperson Robin Hook: “WMU and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has always been in support of an inclusive environment and continues to do so.”

Grand Valley State spokesperson Tim Nott: “Teams are always in the locker room for the national anthem at football. It has been that way every year I have been at Grand Valley for 24 years. It will be talked about, I’m sure.”

Northwood spokesperson Travis McCurdy: “We have not had a policy either way in the past. We haven’t spoken about it yet … For football, it isn’t an issue –– the anthem in GLIAC games is played while both teams are in the locker room.”

Saginaw Valley State spokesperson Eric Brookhouse: “SVSU supports all students’ rights to freedom of expression, including student-athletes. If a student-athlete chooses to kneel during the national anthem, we would allow it.”

