Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jeremiah Beasley

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state as Jeremiah Beasley has signed with the Wolverines. Beasley, a 4-star linebacker from Belleville, MI, is the No. 6 ranked player in the state and the No. 24 ranked LB for the Class of 2024.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jeremiah Beasley via 247Sports:

Powerful linebacker with short-area explosion. Adequate size, but hits beyond his listed measureables. Was injured as a freshman and had a good sophomore year, but made big strides as a junior and seemed to have his explosiveness all the way back following his recovery. Has a track background and runs and moves around easily in space. Times his blitzes and shoots gaps with good acceleration. Also is a standout at running back and could fit the bill as a bigger back if a school wants to play him there. Three-down linebacker who can fit in a variety of systems.

Highlight Video