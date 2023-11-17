Michigan Football fires assistant coach in advance of matchup vs. Maryland

Michigan Football fires assistant coach Chris Partridge ahead of their matchup vs. Maryland tomorrow.

The Michigan Wolverines have made a sudden personnel change, announcing their decision to terminate linebackers coach Chris Partridge, effective immediately. The news was confirmed in a statement released by Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel. This decision comes in the wake of the University's resolution to end their legal dispute and accept the 3-game suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh due to the sign-stealing scandal.

Warde Manuel made the announcement earlier this morning

Manuel has issued the following statement:

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.”

Partridge initially served as Michigan's director of player personnel in 2015 before taking on coaching roles, holding various positions that included special teams coach and safeties coach before eventually taking over as linebackers coach from 2016 to 2019.

He departed Michigan to join the Ole Miss staff under head coach Lane Kiffin in 2020, but would return to Ann Arbor and Harbaugh's staff before this season in February.

Minter, the interim replacement for Partridge, is coincidentally the father of current defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines have dismissed linebackers coach Chris Partridge, effective immediately. AD Warde Manuel announced that Rick Minter will step in as the new linebackers coach on an interim basis, according to an official statement. Partridge had originally joined Michigan's staff in 2015, serving in various roles before departing for Ole Miss in 2020. He returned to Ann Arbor prior to this season.

Bottom Line: On to Maryland

The Wolverines take on the Maryland Terrapins tomorrow, and will be looking to make it a perfect 11-0 record. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM from SECU Stadium in College Park. It also marks the second game of Harbaugh's suspension, which will be followed by the titanic clash against Ohio State on November 25.

Stay tuned for any additional information as to the reason behind the sudden firing of Partridge.