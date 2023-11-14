Michigan Football lands QB Carter Smith

The Michigan Football team, despite recent challenges and controversies, has successfully continued its momentum on the recruiting trail, showcasing its unwavering appeal to top high school talents. The latest addition to their future roster is four-star quarterback Carter Smith, hailing from Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. Smith's commitment is a significant achievement for the Wolverines, given his impressive ranking as the No. 213 player and the No. 14 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Wolverines Land Dual-Treat QB

Carter Smith stands out not only for his 6 feet 3 inches, 180-pound frame but also for his dual-threat capabilities on the field. He had a remarkable 2023 season, completing 62% of his passes for 1,840 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just one interception, while also rushing for 605 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Smith's said his decision to join Michigan was influenced by the coaching staff, the academic environment, and his experience at a Wolverines game.

“The coaching staff and the people in the football building sold it,” Smith said. “The academics and the environment at the game were definitely a big bonus.”

Implications for Michigan Football

Smith's decision to commit to Michigan over other top programs like Florida State, Florida, Miami, Penn State, and Texas A&M speaks volumes about the Wolverines' ability to attract elite talent. His addition to the 2025 recruiting class not only enhances Michigan's future quarterback depth but also demonstrates the program's ability to remain competitive in recruiting despite off-field challenges.

Bottom Line – A Bright Future Ahead

Carter Smith's commitment to Michigan is a testament to the enduring allure of the Wolverines program. His talent and potential are set to add dynamism to Michigan's offensive strategies in the coming years. For the Wolverines, securing such a high-caliber player signals a bright future, ensuring that the team remains a powerhouse in college football. Michigan's success in navigating the competitive recruiting landscape, especially in securing a player of Smith's caliber, underscores its position as a top destination for aspiring football stars.