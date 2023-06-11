Merch
Michigan football poaches 4-star DL Owen Wafle from Notre Dame

By W.G. Brady
Michigan football's recruiting efforts have gained significant momentum with the addition of highly sought-after defensive lineman Owen Wafle. Wafle, a 4-star recruit who was previously committed to Notre Dame, made his commitment to the Wolverines. He becomes the 18th member of the impressive Class of 2024. With a composite ranking of No. 8 in the state and No. 41 at his position, Wafle's decision strengthens Michigan's already formidable recruiting class, which currently holds the No. 2 spot in the country according to 247Sports.

Key Points

  • Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive lineman, has committed to Michigan's Class of 2024.
  • The Wolverines' recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation.
  • Wafle's commitment enhances Michigan's defensive line, which is already shaping up to be a position of strength in the class.

Michigan football poaches 4-star DL from Notre Dame

“After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!!,” Wafle tweeted.

Michigan Football

Bottom Line: Michigan Football's Recruiting Surge

Michigan football's ability to secure the commitment of Owen Wafle represents a broader trend of success on the recruiting trail. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff have been relentless in pursuing top-tier talent, and their efforts have paid off. The addition of Wafle, alongside other high-profile recruits, strengthens the team's future prospects and raises expectations for continued success on the field. This latest commitment showcases Michigan's ability to compete with college football's elite programs in securing top recruits.

