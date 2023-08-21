Michigan Football: Reece Atteberry Switches from Offensive Guard to Defensive Line

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions, often with great success. This season, there's a new player making the switch from offense to defense: senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry.
Michigan football shared pictures from practice on Monday, showing Atteberry working on the defensive line. Despite the team's depth on the defensive line, this move gives Atteberry the opportunity to potentially see playing time this season.
“He came in the room, what? Like a week ago? He’s doing really good,” sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said on Monday. “I think he said he played D-line in high school, but he’s already moving up on the depth chart. He’s doing really, really good.
“Just learning — he’s very smart in the meeting room. He knows the concept of the defense and how to run the defense, he just has to work on just the little things, technique-wise.”Kenneth Grant via https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/
Sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant praised Atteberry's transition to the new position, noting that he's already moving up on the depth chart. While Atteberry played defensive line in high school, he still has some technique work to do before he's game-ready.
Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle.
Michigan Football's History of Successful Position Switches
Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions on the Michigan football team, with great success. Some notable examples include:
- Jabrill Peppers: moved from cornerback to linebacker/safety and became an All-American
- Ben Mason: moved from fullback to defensive tackle and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent
- Michael Barrett: moved from wide receiver to linebacker and had a breakout season in 2020
