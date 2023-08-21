Michigan Football: Reece Atteberry Switches from Offensive Guard to Defensive Line

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions, often with great success. This season, there's a new player making the switch from offense to defense: senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry.

Michigan football shared pictures from practice on Monday, showing Atteberry working on the defensive line. Despite the team's depth on the defensive line, this move gives Atteberry the opportunity to potentially see playing time this season.

Sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant praised Atteberry's transition to the new position, noting that he's already moving up on the depth chart. While Atteberry played defensive line in high school, he still has some technique work to do before he's game-ready.

Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle.

Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions on the Michigan football team, with great success. Some notable examples include:

Jabrill Peppers : moved from cornerback to linebacker/safety and became an All-American

: moved from cornerback to linebacker/safety and became an All-American Ben Mason : moved from fullback to defensive tackle and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent

: moved from fullback to defensive tackle and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent Michael Barrett: moved from wide receiver to linebacker and had a breakout season in 2020

Atteberry's Transition to Defensive Line

Senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry is the latest player to switch positions on the Michigan football team. After arriving in 2020, Atteberry is now working on the defensive line, where he played in high school. While he still has some technique work to do, sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant praised his transition, noting that he's already moving up on the depth chart.

Will Atteberry Play at Defensive Tackle in Week 1?

Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Reece Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle. But with his versatility and intelligence, he could become a valuable asset to the Wolverines' defense this season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)