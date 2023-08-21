Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football: Reece Atteberry Switches from Offensive Guard to Defensive Line

Michigan football's Reece Atteberry transitions from offense to defense. Moving up on depth chart. Potential impact on Wolverines' defense this season.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions, often with great success. This season, there's a new player making the switch from offense to defense: senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry.

Michigan Football Reece Atteberry

Michigan football shared pictures from practice on Monday, showing Atteberry working on the defensive line. Despite the team's depth on the defensive line, this move gives Atteberry the opportunity to potentially see playing time this season.

“He came in the room, what? Like a week ago? He’s doing really good,” sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said on Monday. “I think he said he played D-line in high school, but he’s already moving up on the depth chart. He’s doing really, really good.

“Just learning — he’s very smart in the meeting room. He knows the concept of the defense and how to run the defense, he just has to work on just the little things, technique-wise.”

Kenneth Grant via https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/

Sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant praised Atteberry's transition to the new position, noting that he's already moving up on the depth chart. While Atteberry played defensive line in high school, he still has some technique work to do before he's game-ready.

Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle.

Michigan Football's History of Successful Position Switches

Jim Harbaugh has a history of having players switch positions on the Michigan football team, with great success. Some notable examples include:

  • Jabrill Peppers: moved from cornerback to linebacker/safety and became an All-American
  • Ben Mason: moved from fullback to defensive tackle and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent
  • Michael Barrett: moved from wide receiver to linebacker and had a breakout season in 2020

Atteberry's Transition to Defensive Line

Senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry is the latest player to switch positions on the Michigan football team. After arriving in 2020, Atteberry is now working on the defensive line, where he played in high school. While he still has some technique work to do, sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant praised his transition, noting that he's already moving up on the depth chart.

Will Atteberry Play at Defensive Tackle in Week 1?

Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Reece Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle. But with his versatility and intelligence, he could become a valuable asset to the Wolverines' defense this season.

  1. Senior offensive guard Reece Atteberry has switched to the defensive line for the Michigan football team.
  2. Atteberry, who arrived in 2020, is already making progress and moving up on the depth chart, according to sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
  3. Michigan football fans will have to wait until the season opener on Sept. 2 to see if Atteberry gets reps at defensive tackle.

