Michigan learns of who they will play in Sweet 16

The Michigan Wolverines are still dancing following their 76-68 win over Tennessee on Saturday and they now march on to the Sweet 16.

We now know who the No. 11 Wolverines will play in the Sweet 16 as No. 2 Villanova pulled off a 71-61 win over No. 7 Ohio State.

Nation, will Michigan take down another top seed to move on to the Elite 8?

