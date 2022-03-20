Michigan learns of who they will play in Sweet 16

The Michigan Wolverines are still dancing following their 76-68 win over Tennessee on Saturday and they now march on to the Sweet 16.
We now know who the No. 11 Wolverines will play in the Sweet 16 as No. 2 Villanova pulled off a 71-61 win over No. 7 Ohio State.
Nation, will Michigan take down another top seed to move on to the Elite 8?
VILLANOVA DANCES ON 🕺
(2) Wildcats beat (7) Buckeyes 71-61 and advance to the second weekend#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jYEGZJUisC
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022
