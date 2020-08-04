Michigan lost out on 5-star recruit because Jim Harbaugh did not take off his cleats

We have certainly heard some odd Jim Harbaugh stories since he took over as head coach at the University of Michigan but this one may take the cake.

The story was published on Barstool Sports this morning and it involves former 5-star recruit Isaiah Wilson (now with the Tennessee Titans) and the moment he knew he would not commit to the Wolverines.

From Barstool Sports:

Isaiah was recruited by every major school, but it came down to ‘Bama, Michigan, and Georgia. And for a long time, it seemed like Michigan and Jim Harbaugh had not just the lead, but a significant edge. 24/7 had him leaning 91% to be a Wolverine.

What happened?

“We almost got you?” Taylor, the Michigan grad, asked.

“Harbaugh did something weird,” Isaiah replied. “He did something super weird.”

BUCKLE UP PEOPLE. WORLD CLASS HARBAUGH STORY INCOMING.

“What did he do?” Everyone on the Bus asked in unison.

“Remember when [Michigan] first got the deal with Jordan?” Isaiah began. ”[Harbaugh] just wouldn’t take off his cleats. He came to my in-home visit with cleats on his feet. And I have hardwood floors. And he’s just walking around with cleats bro. After that it was over.”

Harbaugh wore CLEATS ON A RECRUITING VISIT and then didn’t take them off on Momma Wilson’s HARDWOOD FLOORS.

Wow! Just Wow!