41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Michigan lost out on 5-star recruit because Jim Harbaugh did not take off his cleats

U of M News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
NCAA Football: Michigan at Ohio State
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

We have certainly heard some odd Jim Harbaugh stories since he took over as head coach at the University of Michigan but this one may take the cake.

The story was published on Barstool Sports this morning and it involves former 5-star recruit Isaiah Wilson (now with the Tennessee Titans) and the moment he knew he would not commit to the Wolverines.

From Barstool Sports:

Isaiah was recruited by every major school, but it came down to ‘Bama, Michigan, and Georgia. And for a long time, it seemed like Michigan and Jim Harbaugh had not just the lead, but a significant edge. 24/7 had him leaning 91% to be a Wolverine.

What happened? 

“We almost got you?” Taylor, the Michigan grad, asked.

“Harbaugh did something weird,” Isaiah replied. “He did something super weird.”

BUCKLE UP PEOPLE. WORLD CLASS HARBAUGH STORY INCOMING.

“What did he do?” Everyone on the Bus asked in unison.

“Remember when [Michigan] first got the deal with Jordan?” Isaiah began. ”[Harbaugh] just wouldn’t take off his cleats. He came to my in-home visit with cleats on his feet. And I have hardwood floors. And he’s just walking around with cleats bro. After that it was over.”

Harbaugh wore CLEATS ON A RECRUITING VISIT and then didn’t take them off on Momma Wilson’s HARDWOOD FLOORS.

Wow! Just Wow!

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers ascending in CBS, ESPN MLB Power Rankings

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's been a while since the Detroit Tigers received any national attention that wasn't the bad kind, but after a 5-5 start to begin...
Read more
- Advertisement -
U of M News

Michigan lost out on 5-star recruit because Jim Harbaugh did not take off his cleats

Don Drysdale - 0
We have certainly heard some odd Jim Harbaugh stories since he took over as head coach at the University of Michigan but this one...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire gives update on Tigers rotation for upcoming series vs. Pirates

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Tigers were scheduled to play four games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals beginning today and running through Thursday until they weren't. Due to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers demote RHP Anthony Castro

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training site in Toledo. Castro has appeared in one game for...
Read more

Related news

U of M News

Minnesota WR and top 2021 NFL Draft prospect Rashod Bateman opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a tweet from Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, he is opting out of the 2020 college football season and has declared for the...
Read more
U of M News

Shirtless Jamie Samuelsen pulls a Jim Harbaugh, walks into Valenti and Foster show [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Jamie Samuelsen may be gone from this earth physically, but the impact he made on the people he came in contact with, and even...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh releases statement on passing of Jamie Samuelsen

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday night, the Detroit Sports community lost one of their most-loved radio hosts as Jamie Samuelsen passed away at the age of 48...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan vs. Ohio State game ‘probably’ being moved

Don Drysdale - 0
As we have mentioned in previous reports, there is a chance the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game, which has been the final regular-season...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.