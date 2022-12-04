Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy begs to play Ohio State in College Football Playoff

The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is a wrap, and for the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions. The Wolverines defeated Purdue on Saturday night, and they now will start their sites on the College Football Playoff. Following the game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke to the media, and when he was asked about a potential rematch with Ohio State in the CFP, he said, “Bring it on.”

When it comes to a potential matchup with the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, McCarthy begged for another opportunity to play the Wolverines’ biggest rival.

“Please. Please. Bring it on,” McCarthy said. “That would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again.”

Running back Donovan Edwards was also asked about possibly playing Ohio State in the CFP, and his response was a little more politically correct.

“I mean, you know, I don’t really know. You know, we play who is on the schedule,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going to play whoever is on the schedule.”

Nation, how would you feel about the Wolverines and Buckeyes playing again so soon?