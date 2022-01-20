in U of M

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy comments on viral photo of Jim Harbaugh

UPDATE:

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has weighed in on the recent Jim Harbaugh photo.

“That’s my head coach,” McCarthy tweeted.

FROM EARLIER:

When Jim Harbaugh was first hired as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, it seemed like a day would not go by without him doing something goofy on the recruiting trail.

Well, over the past few years, that goofiness seemed to fade away a bit but it looks like Harbaugh is back to his old recruiting shenanigans.

As you can see in the photo below, Harbaugh did a few squats while on a recruiting trip.

What do you think?

