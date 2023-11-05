Michigan RB Blake Corum confirms his intentions for 2024

On Saturday night, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of unranked Purdue by a score of 41-13 at the Big House. It was the fourth and final time that Michigan will play under the lights this season, and we now know for certain that it will be the final home night game for Wolverines running back, Blake Corum.

What did Blake Corum Say?

On Sunday, Corum was on “Inside the Trenches” and he confirmed what we all suspected, that this will be his final season at Michigan.

“This is my last night game in the Big House,” Corum said. “It was beautiful, man. I'm definitely gonna miss it, but time's coming to an end. Embrace it. Enjoy the rest of the ride.”

An Amazing Career

During his four seasons in Ann Arbor, Corum has rushed for 3,141 yards and an astounding 47 touchdowns, which put him at No. 2 on Michigan's all-time list for rushing touchdowns. He has been one of the keys to the Wolverines winning back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and he hopes to make it a 3-peat this season.

Unfinished Business

Though Corum and his teammates have defeated Ohio State in two-straight seasons, won back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and advanced to the College Football Playoff following the 2021 and 2022 seasons, there is still unfinished business. Michigan's goal in 2023 is not only to accomplish those three things again but to win a National Championship.

Bottom Line: Finish With a Bang

With a stellar career behind him, Blake Corum and the Wolverines are determined to cap off their journey with the ultimate prize—a National Championship. Michigan's pursuit of glory in 2023 continues, with the Wolverines aiming to etch their names in the annals of college football history. When all is said and done, and his time in Ann Arbor is over, Corum will go down as one of the best running backs to ever wear the maize and blue.