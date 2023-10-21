Michigan State fans begin leaving early after Michigan football takes their soul [Video]

Michigan State fans begin leaving early after Michigan Football takes their soul

Imagine going through all of the hassle of going to a college football game only to make the decision to leave midway through the second quarter! Well, that is exactly what a lot of Michigan State fans decided to do on Saturday night after the Michigan Football team took their soul!

A Mass Exodus of Spartans

After the Wolverines scored to go up 21-0 in the second quarter, a decent amount of Michigan State fans began leaving early. As Brandon Brown notes, it is highly unlikely that all of those fans had to use the crapper at the same time.

I could be wrong, but I don’t think all of those folks have to go to the bathroom at the same time. pic.twitter.com/HuD27XSLk7 — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) October 22, 2023

Bottom Line: This One is OVER!

As it turns out, all of those MSU fans who can be seen leaving early are actually the smart ones because this game is OVER! The Wolverines lead the Spartans 28-0 at halftime, and to be honest, it does not even seem that close. With that being said, if you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, you are probably going to enjoy this one until the last seconds run off the clock.