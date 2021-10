The Michigan State Spartans found themselves trailing early on in their matchup against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, but that didn’t last long.

An absolute dime of a pass from quarterback Payton Thorne to a wide open Jalen Nailor quickly knotted up the score:

This No. 11 @MSU_Football offense has so many playmakers. 👀@payton15thorne finds big-play WR @SpeedyNailor to get on the board. pic.twitter.com/2JFgCldniU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021