Michigan State vs Ohio State: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan State vs Ohio State

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back from a trio of losses to Washington, Minnesota, and Maryland when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Monday, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talked about the upcoming game against Ohio State.

“The most important thing is what we do next,” Tucker said Monday. “Anger, frustration, woulda-coulda-shoulda — all those things — they don’t really help you move forward, because it’s all about what we have to do right now. So you learn from the past, whether it’s good or bad, and you own it.” Via Chris Solari – Detroit Free Press

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan State at Maryland?

What: Michigan State vs Ohio State

When: Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Ohio State -27 (Via BetMGM)

MSU Game Prediction

As I said last week, I cannot pick Michigan State to win a football game until they prove to me that they are turning the corner.

Mel Tucker gets paid the big bucks to compete against teams like Ohio State and Saturday is his next shot.

The Spartans are struggling in a big way but if they can shock the world against Ohio State, all will be well in East Lansing.

Unfortunately, that will not happen as this game will be over by halftime.

Ohio State 47 (-27)

Michigan State 17