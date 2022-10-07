MSU

Michigan State vs Ohio State: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan State vs Ohio State: Michigan State will have their work cut out for them when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Michigan State vs Ohio State

Michigan State vs Ohio State

Featured Videos

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back from a trio of losses to Washington, Minnesota, and Maryland when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Monday, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talked about the upcoming game against Ohio State.

“The most important thing is what we do next,” Tucker said Monday. “Anger, frustration, woulda-coulda-shoulda — all those things — they don’t really help you move forward, because it’s all about what we have to do right now. So you learn from the past, whether it’s good or bad, and you own it.”

Via Chris Solari – Detroit Free Press

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan State at Maryland?

What: Michigan State vs Ohio State

When: Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Ohio State -27 (Via BetMGM)

MSU Game Prediction

As I said last week, I cannot pick Michigan State to win a football game until they prove to me that they are turning the corner.

Mel Tucker gets paid the big bucks to compete against teams like Ohio State and Saturday is his next shot.

The Spartans are struggling in a big way but if they can shock the world against Ohio State, all will be well in East Lansing.

Unfortunately, that will not happen as this game will be over by halftime.

Ohio State 47 (-27)

Michigan State 17

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan at Indiana Michigan at Indiana: How to watch, listen to and stream
Next Article michigan state vs ohio state Is Jared Goff good? A complex answer to a simple question
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Austin Seibert Detroit Lions
Austin Seibert has been waived by Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions injury report: Injury designations released for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots
michigan state vs ohio state
Is Jared Goff good? A complex answer to a simple question
Michigan State vs Ohio State
Michigan State vs Ohio State: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Lost your password?