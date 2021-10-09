Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III pulls off longest rushing TD in school history (VIDEO)

Okay, give this man the Heisman right away.
Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III completed a 94 yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter of this afternoon’s game against Rutgers, the longest in school history:
@Kenneth_Walker9 // @MSU_Football
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021
Kenneth Walker III's 94-yard touchdown is now the longest rushing TD in Spartan Football program history. https://t.co/OS7Otkkiro
— The Only Colors (@TheOnlyColors) October 9, 2021