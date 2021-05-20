Michigan to lift outdoor restrictions beginning June 1

Sharing is caring!

We’re one step closer to normal.

Beginning on June 1, the state of Michigan will be removing all outdoor capacity restrictions at sporting events, meaning that fans can start packing Comerica Park this summer, and Michigan Stadium and Spartan Stadium in the fall.

Additionally, indoor spaces like gyms and casinos will be increasing their capacity restrictions from 30% to 50%.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement earlier today.

“We will be able to sing at church, dance at weddings, cheer at games, hug each other and laugh together,” Whitmer said. “I know that that is welcome news to so many.”

On July 1, the broad mask mandate and gathering order will also be lifted.

– – Quotes via WXYZ Link – –