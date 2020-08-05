Michigan vs. Michigan State 2020 matchup switched from East Lansing to Ann Arbor

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten released their 2020 schedule and it was full of surprises, including Michigan squaring off against Ohio State on Oct. 24, rather than in the final game of the season as has been the tradition.

But the biggest surprise which is sure to make Wolverines’ fans happy, while upsetting Michigan State fans at the same time, is that the two teams will not be playing in East Lansing as previously scheduled.

Instead, according to the schedule that was released, the Spartans will have to travel to Ann Arbor for the second-straight season.

In 2019, Michigan hosted Michigan State and the Wolverines won 44-10.

Nation, what do you make of this?