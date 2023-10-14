Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite

Here we go! As predicted earlier today, the No. 2 Michigan football team easily disposed of Indiana, while Michigan State lost on the road to Rutgers. With both of those games in the books, it is time to look ahead to next week's rivalry game between the Wolverines and Spartans. The opening point spread for the game has been released, and, not surprisingly, Michigan has opened as a HUGE favorite over Michigan State.

What is the point spread?

The opening point spread has been released, and according to DraftKings, Michigan has opened as a whopping 24.5-point favorite over Michigan State. The game, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be played in East Lansing.

Why it Matters

For the Wolverines to open as a 24.5-point favorite in a road night game against their second-biggest rival just shows how dominant they have been this season. Michigan has now won 19 straight Big Ten games, and they are heavily favored to make it an even 20.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Michigan vs. Michigan State Week is Here!

