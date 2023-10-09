2023 Michigan vs. Michigan State kickoff time announced

On October 21st there's going to be a game in East Lansing. It won't live up to the hype of previous years, but the Michigan vs. Michigan State game is always worth a watch. And, while Michigan is the #2 team in America and MSU is flailing, there's always a chance for something crazy happening when these two teams get together (fumbled punt snap, anyone?). Today, the time for the game was announced, giving us a 7:30 start time and a night game for the matchup.

Game Time Announcement



We'll kick off at 7:30 in East Lansing on Oct. 21#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OwPzKrdY1e — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2023 vIA Michigan's x account

Why it matters

Maybe it does matter, maybe it doesn't. But this is the game on the schedule for both teams. Michigan is the best team in the BIG 10, with a stacked defense and offense. MSU is 2-3 and cannot seem to put together a complete game on both sides of the ball. And, while it may be a lopsided affair, the game will still be in primetime for a rivalry game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State by the numbers

It's safe to say that Michigan outranks MSU in just about every statistical category. But, to be fair, they're just a better team all around. Here are some of the numbers:

OFFENSE

Michigan gains 414.8 yards per game; MSU 371.4.

Michigan passes for 229.7 per game; MSU 251.4.

Michigan rushes for 185.2 per game; MSU 120.0.

Michigan scores 37.3 points per game; MSU 21.6.

Defense

Michigan allows 233.0 yards per game; MSU 341.8.

Michigan allows only 142.5 yards per game passing; MSU allows 226.8.

Michigan allows only 90.5 yards per game on the ground; MSU allows only 115.0.

Michigan leads the country only allowing 6.7 points per game; MSU allows 23.8.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)