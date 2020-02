Collegiate baseball national rankings have been released, and for the first time in history, the team in first place is from Ann Arbor!

Despite dropping a 7-1 decision to UConn in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the final game of the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament, the Wolverines advanced to 1st place in the nation – up from No. 13.

They’ll have a chance to exact some revenge against UConn next weekend in a three-game series.