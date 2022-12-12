Michigan Wolverines DT George Rooks announces he is leaving the program

What a season it has been for the Michigan Wolverines football team. Not only did they accomplish one of their goals of defeating Michigan State and Ohio State in the same season, but they also won another Big Ten Championship and a second-consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff. One would think that being part of a 13-0 team — and counting — and a chance to play in the College Football Playoff would be something every player on the team would cherish, but apparently, that is not the case as a Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Which Michigan Wolverines player has decided to transfer?

On Monday, Michigan Wolverines DT George Rooks took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“I want to take the time to say thank you to all my coaches, teammates and staff at the University of Michigan for having me these past two seasons. I am forever grateful for the time I had. With all that being said, after discussing things with my family and peers I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

Coming out of high school, Rooks was a 4-star player in the Class of 2021. According to 247Sports, Rooks was the No. 35 ranked DL in the nation.

Back in Week 3, Rooks recovered a fumble for the Michigan Wolverines, but we did not see much of him after that.

Rooks joins Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Louis Hansen as Wolverines players who have made the decision to transfer.

We wish Rooks the best of luck at his next destination.

Up next for the Michigan Wolverines is a matchup against TCU in the College Football Playoff.