Michigan Wolverines freshman football class to report June 15

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

It looks like training for the next Michigan Wolverines football season is about to officially get underway.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan Football’s freshman class consisting of 23 players has been asked to report on June 15. Upon their arrival at campus, every player will undergo COVID-19 testing.

This comes on the heels of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifting the state’s stay at home order, which also allows “athletic practices, training sessions, or games” to resume with groups of up to 100 people.

“Based on (Monday’s) announcement, we are holding discussions with university leadership on the appropriate date to begin allowing student-athletes to safely return for testing followed by voluntary workouts,” a team spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

– – Quotes via Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

