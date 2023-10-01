Miguel Cabrera Thanks Fans, Gets Soaked With Gatorade: ‘I’m Out!’ [Video]

Miguel Cabrera Thanks Fans, Gets Soaked With Gatorade!

It's over. Miguel Cabrera has played in his final Major League Baseball game, and after a Hall of Fame career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers, he will move on to the next chapter of his life. Following Sunday's win over the Cleveland Guardians, Miggy thanked his fans, and while doing so, he got soaked!

Miggy Gets Soaked With Gatorade

Take a look as Cabrera thanks everybody, including the fans, before he gets absolutely soaked with Gatorade!

‘I'm Out!” Miggy exclaimed before leaving the field for the final time.

@MiguelCabrera Thanks the fans following final game. Oh, and he gets a Gatorade bath!!! pic.twitter.com/FpTja8bW0D — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) October 1, 2023

Why it Matters: Miguel Cabrera's Memorable Farewell

In a bittersweet moment, Miguel Cabrera, the iconic figure whose Hall of Fame career was predominantly with the Detroit Tigers, bid farewell to Major League Baseball after his final game. As he embarks on the next chapter of his life, Cabrera took a moment to express his gratitude to fans and teammates.

